Four people are facing charges after drugs were spotted during an annual fire inspection at a rental property in Panorama Hills.

Police were called to a home in 0-100 block of Paramount Drive N.W. in March after fire inspectors noticed drugs and drug trafficking paraphernalia during a visit.

A search warrant was obtained for that residence, along with three others, in the 700 block of Madeira Drive N.E., the 6400 block of 4th Street N.W. and the 7600 block of Hunterview Drive N.W.

Various drugs worth an estimated $174,450 were seized, along with $5,900 in cash.

Drugs seized include:

2.12 kilograms of methamphetamines

667 grams of cocaine

54 grams of fentanyl

59 MDMA pills

Liang Ho Chiu, 23, of Calgary, is charged with:

Eight counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Production of a controlled substance

Possession of the proceeds of crime

Pit Sing Chiu, 52, of Calgary, is charged with:

Three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of the proceeds of crime

Amy Zhi Liang, 51, of Calgary, is charged with:

Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of the proceeds of crime

Nathaniel Hung Wong, 22, of Calgary, is charged with the following:

Six counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Production of a controlled substance

Possession of the proceeds of crime

Anyone with information on the trafficking of drugs is asked to contact the police non-emergency number, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.