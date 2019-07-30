Drugs spotted during fire inspection leads to four arrests
Police seized an estimated $174,450 worth of drugs in a recent bust in Panorama Hills.
Published Tuesday, July 30, 2019 2:17PM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 30, 2019 2:22PM MDT
Four people are facing charges after drugs were spotted during an annual fire inspection at a rental property in Panorama Hills.
Police were called to a home in 0-100 block of Paramount Drive N.W. in March after fire inspectors noticed drugs and drug trafficking paraphernalia during a visit.
A search warrant was obtained for that residence, along with three others, in the 700 block of Madeira Drive N.E., the 6400 block of 4th Street N.W. and the 7600 block of Hunterview Drive N.W.
Various drugs worth an estimated $174,450 were seized, along with $5,900 in cash.
Drugs seized include:
- 2.12 kilograms of methamphetamines
- 667 grams of cocaine
- 54 grams of fentanyl
- 59 MDMA pills
Liang Ho Chiu, 23, of Calgary, is charged with:
- Eight counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
- Production of a controlled substance
- Possession of the proceeds of crime
Pit Sing Chiu, 52, of Calgary, is charged with:
- Three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of the proceeds of crime
Amy Zhi Liang, 51, of Calgary, is charged with:
- Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of the proceeds of crime
Nathaniel Hung Wong, 22, of Calgary, is charged with the following:
- Six counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
- Production of a controlled substance
- Possession of the proceeds of crime
Anyone with information on the trafficking of drugs is asked to contact the police non-emergency number, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.