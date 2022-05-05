Drugs, stolen property and cash seized from Lethbridge home

A Lethbridge man is facing charges after officers seized drugs, cash and stolen property from a northside home on Wednesday.

Members of the Lethbridge Police Service crime suppression team arrested the man on outstanding warrants from a home in the 500 block of 12th Street N.

Among the items seized by investigators were 20.4 grams of fentanyl and 4.5 grams of methamphetamine, valued at about $4,300, as well as $1,270 cash and two stolen bicycles valued at about $3,500.

Robert Joseph Zimmer, 47, of Lethbridge, has been charged with the following:

Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of stolen property under $5,000;

Possession of stolen property (proceeds of crime) under $5,000; and

Breach of a release order.

Zimmer remains in custody while awaiting a release hearing.