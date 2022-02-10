Drugs, weapons and cash seized in Lethbridge police investigation

Three people are facing charges after Lethbridge police seized drugs, weapons and cash as part of an investigation into an alleged trafficking operation.

The investigation was launched to look into "activity consistent with drug trafficking," police said in a release, and culminated in warrants being executed on Tuesday at a home in the 500 block of 19th Street S. and a commercial business bay in the 1700 block of 31st Street N.

Police seized a number of items during the raids, including:

34 grams of methamphetamine;

2.2 grams of psilocybin (magic mushrooms);

Three firearms and ammunition;

$1,900 in cash, and;

A stolen motorcycle and another vehicle with a total value of about $2,400.

Christina Lynn Guest, 35, of Lethbridge, is charged with:

Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of stolen property;

Possession of stolen property obtained by crime;

Careless use/storage of a firearm, and;

Two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

She was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court March 10.

Brandon Douglas Rourke, 34, of Lethbridge, is charged with:

Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of stolen property;

Possession of stolen property obtained by crime;

Careless use/storage of a firearm, and;

Two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 25.

Travis Robert Taylor, 30, of Lethbridge, is charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of stolen property,

Possession of stolen property obtained by crime;

Careless use/storage of firearm;

Unauthorized possession of firearm, and;

Two counts of breach of undertaking.

He was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court March 30.