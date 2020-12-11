CALGARY -- Residents in Drumheller, Alta., are being told to avoid an area of the community Friday evening because of an ongoing police incident.

RCMP announced at approximately 4:20 p.m. officers were at the scene of an incident on Second Avenue West. The RCMP Police Dog Service has also been dispatched.

There are no details about what exactly has occurred, but area residents are told to stay indoors and others are instructed to avoid the area if possible.

Officers are also asking the public not to post anything about their activities on social media.

More details are expected once the situation has been resolved.

Drumheller is located about an hour and a half northeast of Calgary.