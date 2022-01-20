Drumheller man faces multiple charges in relation to 2019 break and enter

CALGARY -

A Drumheller man faces multiple charges in regards to a break-and-enter theft of several firearms that took place almost three years ago.

The incident took place early in the morning on March 28, 2019, when three firearms were stolen from a residence in the New Castle area, along with some fuel cards and cash.

None of the firearms have been recovered.

After a 22 month investigation, 52-year-old Brian Douglas McHugh has been charged with break-and-enter to a residence and break-and-enter to steal a firearm.

McHugh remains in custody. He is scheduled to appear in Drumheller Provincial Court on Jan. 21.