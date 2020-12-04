CALGARY -- Drumheller RCMP announced Friday that they have filed charges against a Drumheller man for illegally distributing cannabis.

The charges arose from a joint forces investigation between the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Investigation Team and the police, which led to Drumheller resident Roger Bajzarowicz, who runs Dino Delivery, facing charges of unlawfully distributing cannabis under Section 9(1)(d) of the Cannabis Act.

Bajazarowicz will appear in Drumheller provincial court on Dec. 11, 2020.

The only legal recreational online sale of cannabis is available at https://albertacannabis.org/.

Members of the public who suspect illegal drug activity in their community are welcome to contact Drumheller RCMP at 403-823-2630. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.