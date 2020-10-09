CALGARY -- Drumheller RCMP are investigating after an Oct. 5 incident where they received a report of a suspicious truck near the Green Tree park in south east Drumheller.

The incident took place Monday, around 4:15 p.m., when it's alleged that a man was watching children playing in the park, then called over two students who had just gotten off a bus.

The bus driver told the two children to go home instead, and the truck left.

The truck is described as a 3/4 ton red truck, with a licence plate cover intended to defeat photo radar installed.

Drumheller RCMP ask that anyone who has information about this incident, or know of a truck that matches the description with the unique license plate cover on it, to call them at 403-823-2630.