CALGARY -- Two men face multiple charges after Drumheller RCMP conducted a traffic stop that yielded what police believe to be controlled substances.

On Oct. 30, 2020, Drumheller RCMP made a traffic stop on a vehicle with three people in it. A search of the vehicle prior to arrest produced substances believed to be cocaine, meth and fentanyl, in addition to a large amount of cash and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

55-year-old Patrick Bell of Hanna, Alta. is charged with:

* Possession of methamphetamine

* Possession of fentanyl

* Obstructing a peace officer

* Identity fraud

39-year-old Drumheller resident Michael Farmer faces the following charges:

* Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

* Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl

* Failure to comply with release order

Bell and Farmer were released on undertakings. They're scheduled to appear in Drumheller Provincial Court on Dec. 18, 2020.

The third person in the vehicle was released without charges.