A section of Waterton Lakes National Park has been closed to the public due to Friday afternoon’s increase in fire activity.

As of early Friday evening, Parks Canada has closed the Berth Lake Trail, Bertha Bay Backcountry Campground and Bertha Lake Backcountry Campground.

Crews continue to monitor the Boundary Wildfire’s progress from above. Parks Canada and the National Parks Service are coordinating their fire management efforts as the fire rages near the Canada-United States Border.

For updated information on the wildfire and closures in the national park, visit Waterton Lakes National Park –Important Bulletins.