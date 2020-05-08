CALGARY -- Like most players in the National Hockey League, Dillon Dube doesn’t mind going top cheese. That means beating the goaltender on the high side.

But the Flames forward has another cheesy tale to tell and it came about during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dube’s father Paris is a distributor for Saputo and he was in a bind. His cheese orders were backing up so he put his sons Dillon and Jake to work. Dillon says it was all done in a safe environment.

“He kind of got an overflow with one of his routes and he needed some people to do it.," he said. "So me and my brother just jumped in and stickered as many pieces of cheese as we could. We were up to about five thousand a day.”

It was hard work.

Dillon says it took a lot out of him - maybe more than he ever imagined it would. He says his dad knew he was ready to tap out, too.

“At one point he walked in and I was on my back on the pallets. I couldn’t walk. Like - it was just eight hours of standing there,” he said.

“Like the easiest job but we told him that hockey is obviously more important at this stage and (it was more important) to be able to train fully.”

The Dubes are still working for their father during the pandemic. But the job they have now is a much easier and a lot more fun. Dube says it’s at his dad’s old warehouse.

“You know we go there every day from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to make sure no one is breaking in or anything,” he said.

And we have rollerblades all day and pucks. That’s a lot of fun so we kind of have that. My dad gave us a bit of an easier way out.”

For Dube, it’s the perfect job. He says he gets to get out of the house, he gets to help his family and he gets to train at the same time.

“It’s been a lot of fun. It’s probably four ice surfaces big and sliding concrete. So we keep ourselves busy and we have some heated battles in there.”

And hey, maybe all that practice will pay off when the NHL does come back. Maybe Dube will be able to go 'top cheese' more often. He said he’s not too sure about that.

“Oh that’s bad,” he said with a laugh.

“Yeah I never thought of that one. That’s good. Maybe I’ll come back and I’ll be able to hit the net now. We’ll see what happens."