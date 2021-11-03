Duchene scores OT winner for Predators in 3-2 win over Flames

Nashville Predators' Dante Fabbro, left, checks Calgary Flames' Trevor Lewis during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Nashville Predators' Dante Fabbro, left, checks Calgary Flames' Trevor Lewis during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary Top Stories