CALGARY -- Three people were injured Tuesday in a collision between a dump truck and a car in northeast Calgary.

The collision took place just before 6:30 p.m. when a dump truck traveling eastbound on McKnight Boulevard crossed into oncoming westbound traffic and hit a car.

The driver of the dump truck, a male, is in life-threatening condition at Foothills hospital. Calgary Police believe it was a medical condition that contributed to the crash and his condition.

A male and female who were in the car that was hit are both in hospital in stable condition.

Both eastbound and westbound McKnight between 19th Street N.E. and Barlow Trail are closed.

This is a developing story...