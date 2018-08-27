Canadian golf star Brooke Henderson is in Calgary one day after winning the CP Women’s Open in Regina this weekend.

The 20-year-old Henderson finished at 21 under par to become the first Canadian to win the national championship in 45 years.

“It’s pretty amazing. I didn’t sleep that well last night just really excited and kind of nervous that I didn’t actually win it and I had to go back out and play today,” says Henderson. “To win our national championship is incredible. It’s definitely been a dream of mine since I was a little girl.”

Henderson says Sunday she was a bit nervous on the first tee but she knew she could hit some great shots.

“Whenever I had a bit of a blunder yesterday I came right back with a birdie or great shot that kind of restored my faith a little bit,” she says. “On the back nine I knew I needed a lot of birdies to kind of hold off the rest of the field.”

She winning this tournament was number on her bucket list.

“After I made the putt they sang O Canada, they yelled my name and all my friends and family rushed out onto the green and soaked me with champagne,” says Henderson. “I’m very proud to be Canadian so to win our national championship is just so unreal. It was the number one trophy that I wanted to lift.”

She says the crowd support in Regina was amazing.

“Stepping up on the first tee on Thursday I didn’t expect that many people to be there in Regina and they were just with me all four rounds and they just seemed to grow every minute.” says Henderson. “The summer has been really tough; losing both my grandfathers they were kind of watching over me yesterday and helping me finish so strong so I just felt it was a great win for my family and for Canada.”

Henderson’s win is also inspiring her young fans.

"She is my role model. She’s amazing and really a proud moment for me because she’s a really big idol for me and I'm just so happy for her to be able to win that,” says 13-year-old Brooke Frerichs who has been golfing for nine years at the Glencoe Club.

Henderson is preparing for her fifth major of the year in three weeks and is looking forward to the summer season and hoping for a few more wins.

She will play in the women’s day event leading up to the Shaw Charity Classic which begins later this week at the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club.