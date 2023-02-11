Dustin Wolf stops 42 shots as Wranglers defeat Barracudas 4-1 in San Jose showdown
The Wranglers started the second half of the AHL season with a victory, riding some hot goaltending from Dustin Wolf to shut down the Barracudas 4-1 in San Jose Friday night.
Wolf stopped 42 of 43 shots, and was named the game's first star.
Matthew Phillips scored his AHL-best 25th goal and added an assist. Ben Jones, Jeremie Poirier and Radim Zohorna added singles as the Wranglers built a 4-0 lead, then rode home to victory in the third.
The victory was the team's sixth consecutive road win.
Thomas Bordeleau spoiled Wolf's shutout bid with less than two minutes to go.
The Wranglers and San Jose do it again Saturday night. Puck drop is 7 p.m. MST.
