CALGARY -- Excavation work on a road near the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel uncovered a blast from the past — a stick of dynamite left behind from a 1980s construction project.

Police were called about 3:30 p.m. Monday and cordoned off the area along Spray Avenue. The RCMP Explosives Unit was then called in from Edmonton and arrived about 10 p.m. to remove it.

Officers say the stick of dynamite was accidently left following past construction and there was no criminal intent.

Staff and guests at the hotel weren't impacted.