CALGARY – One male was transported to hospital Tuesday night after a Beltline collision involving an electric scooter.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of 10th Avenue and 2nd Street Southwest at around 10:30 p.m.

According to police, a male of unconfirmed age was riding an e-scooter in a crosswalk when he was hit by a motorized vehicle.

EMS assessed the rider and transported him to hospital in non-life threatening condition. The nature of his injuries has not been released.

The police investigation into the crash continues.