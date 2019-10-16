E-scooter rider struck by vehicle in Beltline crosswalk
Emergency vehicles and an e-scooter at the scene of Tuesday night's crash in the Beltline
CALGARY – One male was transported to hospital Tuesday night after a Beltline collision involving an electric scooter.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of 10th Avenue and 2nd Street Southwest at around 10:30 p.m.
According to police, a male of unconfirmed age was riding an e-scooter in a crosswalk when he was hit by a motorized vehicle.
EMS assessed the rider and transported him to hospital in non-life threatening condition. The nature of his injuries has not been released.
The police investigation into the crash continues.