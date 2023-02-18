Early-morning collision forces closure of Lethbridge street

An early morning collision forced the closure of part of 13 Street, Lethbridge police said Saturday.

The collision forced the closure of the northbound lanes and the inner south bound lane of 13 Street from 2 Avenue S. to 2 A Ave. N. by the city to allow crews to clean up the road.

The city sent the release at 9:02 a.m. and said they expect the cleanup to take around three hours.

No other information was available about the collision.