Early morning fire in city’s southeast
Calgary firefighters quickly knock down a fire at a southeast Calgary strip mall
Published Tuesday, July 3, 2018 11:27AM MDT
Calgary firefighters were called to a structure fire in McKenzie Towne.
They responded to the scene at a strip mall on 130 Avenue Southeast just before 8:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Firefighters quickly contained the fire.
The buildings were aired out and fire investigators are looking into what sparked the fire.
No one was hurt.