LETHBRIDGE -- Lethbridge fire crews say a number of vehicles were damage in a garage fire, but all the occupants of the home are safe.

At approximately 4:07 a.m. on Sunday, firefighters responded to a garage fire at home in the city’s south end.

Twenty-one firefighters from three stations attended the blaze in the 600 block of Fifth Street South.

They were able to extinguish the fire but three vehicles and a trailer were destroyed as a result. The garage was also consumed in the blaze.

The fire did not damage the home or any of the nearby houses.

The homeowner, Kelly Reid, said he and his wife, his son and their two dogs were able to get out of their home safely.

"I looked out the window and saw the fire, the side of my van and the garage on fire," Reid told CTV News.

"The flames were about 10 feet high so I ran out the door, grabbed the hose, grabbed my phone, ran out. By the time I got outside, the flames were like 20 feet high maybe, so I dropped the hose and tried to dial 911. Everybody got out, the houses weren't affected, just the garage and the vehicles so that's okay."

This incident comes less than two weeks after two separate fires in the same area were reported and deemed suspicious.

Upon initial estimate, there's approximately $500,000 worth of damage.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.