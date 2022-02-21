The Calgary Police Service is on the hunt for two suspects following a shooting in a southeast neighbourhood that sent a man to hospital.

Officers responded to the 2600 block of 37th Street S.E., in the community of Forest Lawn, at around 4:30 a.m. following reports of a shooting. Police located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man, age not confirmed, was taken to hospital by ambulance in serious but stable condition. Officials say he sustained injuries to his legs.

Two suspects, a male and a female, are being sought in connection with the incident. Suspect descriptions have not been released.

As of 6 a.m., CPS was interviewing several witnesses.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as details are confirmed.