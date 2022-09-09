Early rain leads to a cool Friday in Calgary

After a chillier day yesterday, perhaps a brief window of acclimatization will help us cope with a repeat; today will remain below seasonal, with showers overnight evaporating and adding to the colder layer.

Speaking of the colder layer, I'd like to bid a fond farewell to Brittney Matejka on her final day on CTV Morning Live – it's been a slice. Thanks for capturing this one, too:

Say it ain't snow.... #abroads



Hwy 22: North of Hwy 520 south of Chain Lakes is waking up to a dusting of snowflakes this morning @511Alberta #winteriscoming pic.twitter.com/rt50QBKX4l — Brittney Matejka (@BrittneyMatejka) September 9, 2022

Higher elevations did indeed catch a few flakes overnight.

Speaking of precipitation, Calgary's showers have likely wrapped up, instead offering us a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day. Gusts will remain from the north for Friday, near levels seen Thursday. But that's the worst of it.

Carrying into the weekend, our temperature trend is on the up-and-up.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 6 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 23 C

Evening: clear, low 10 C

Sunday

Sunny

Daytime high: 27 C

Evening: clear, low 12 C

Monday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: cloudy, low 9 C

Tuesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: cloudy, low 9 C

Today's pic is yesterday's morning sky – magnificent cloud formations from Lisa!

