Early unofficial results have Calgary Heritage staying Conservative in byelection

The federal riding of Calgary Heritage appears to be going to the Conservatives once again.

Early unofficial results for a byelection held Monday show a landslide for the Conservative Party of Canada's Shuv Majumdar.

The seat has been vacant since January when Conservative Bob Benzen, who was elected to represent the area in 2017 resigned.

Most of Calgary Heritage used to be part of the riding of Calgary Southwest, a seat held by former prime minister Stephen Harper until his retirement.

"I doubt they will get big numbers because this is seen as a safe Conservative seat," said Lori Williams, political science professor at Mount Royal University.

"There hasn't been a whole lot going on. It's pretty sleepy. I expect it's going to be a low voter turnout."

Eight candidates were battling for votes, including Majumdar, a long-time Conservative staffer who won the party's nomination in March.

Majumdar is a former policy adviser to Harper and former Conservative foreign minister John Baird.

He currently works with Harper's international consulting firm.

Elliot Weinstein, the owner and president of an indoor beach recreation facility called The Beach YYC, is the Liberal candidate.

Gurmit Bhachu is the NDP candidate, while Dan Irving represents the Maverick Party.

Ravenmoon Crocker is the Green Party candidate and Kelly Lorencz carries the banner for the People's Party of Canada.

