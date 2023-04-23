Earth Day celebrations observed at events around Calgary

Saturday was Earth Day and many Calgarians dedicated time to focus on the environment.

Blessed Marie Rose School hosted a litter cleanup event that resulted in more than 700 people registering to pick up trash around the northwest community of Sherwood.

They celebrated with a barbeque and a science fair.

Students from Blessed Marie Rose School and 700 other community members registered to pick up trash on Saturday in the northwest community of Sherwood.

Calgary mayor Jyoti Gondek joined the event.

"Coming together to celebrate Earth Day," Gondek said, "and also realize the role we all play in creating a sustainable environment for generations to come."

TELUS Spark marked the occasion with the official opening of its solar carport.

🌡️🌞The @Renfrew Solar Carport is officially open! This renewable energy infrastructure produces an estimated 1.2-million-kilowatt hours of electricity-enough to power 180 Calgary homes & support Spark's annual ⚡ needs!😮



Generously sponsored by @cityofcalgary#HappyEarthDay🌍 pic.twitter.com/OtLGKmjxpT — TELUS Spark Science Centre (@TELUS_Spark) April 22, 2023

The area where people park their vehicles has been fitted with solar panels and will now provide the same amount of electricity needed to power about 180 Calgary homes.

With the science centre off the grid, the city can avoid hundreds of tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions.