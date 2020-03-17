CALGARY -- After several cancelled flights, a couple trying to return home to Canada is concerned they might be stuck overseas.

Ted and Joyce McDonald are working to get earlier flights back from vacation in Spain but have hit several hurdles including cancelled flights, no luck getting through on the phone and no answers through email. Their niece in Calgary has been trying to help them.

“They potentially can have a flight out on April 1 but as you know things are changing rapidly,” said Tammy McDonald. “So we’re trying to get in touch with people on this end that can help them get out.”

Ottawa is offering a $5,000 loan to Canadians trying to get back home but Prime Minister Trudeau cautions, not everyone will get home in the next few weeks.

“They say get home as soon as possible,” said Joyce McDonald. “It's easier said than done.”

The Nova Scotia couple hope they aren’t stranded overseas but also have concerns about crowds at the airports and close-quarters with people in the airplanes.

“We’re fearful to leave here where it’s safe for the unknown,” said Joyce.

Group chats with family back in Alberta are one of the things helping keep their spirits up.

“Everyone is staying really positive in their group,” said Tammy. “They’re still getting out for walks and they’re trying to be ok with the situation and not get too worked up, but yeah, they’re nervous.”