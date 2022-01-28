East bowl of Panorama Ridge closed due to pregnant grizzly bear

An area closure was announced for the east bowl of Panorama Ridge near Banff Friday afternoon due to the presence of a denning, pregnant female grizzly bear.

Parks Canada announced the closure in a tweet just before 4 p.m., saying "human presence near the den may disturb the bear or newborn cubs and may also place skiers at risk of a grizzly bear encounter."

Violators can be charged under the Canada National Parks Act with a possible fine of up to $25,000.

For more information, call Banff Park Dispatch at 403.762.1470.