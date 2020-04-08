CALGARY -- There is a proposal to temporarily shut down the boundary between Alberta and British Columbia to non-essential travel in an effort to stop the potential spread of COVID-19 in smaller communities.

Politicians representing the East Kootenay Regional District voted unanimously on the proposal and have written a letter the B.C. Health Authority asking for support.

Their main concern is that Albertans that typically flock to places like Fernie, Sparwood and Kimberley for the Easter long weekend could bring COVID-19 and spread the virus to smaller centres.

"We don’t like to do it, but we have to do it," said district board chair Rob Gay. "We have limited resources in our hospitals…we also have health care workers in the community we’re trying to keep safe."

B.C.’s top doctor, Dr. Bonnie Henry, indicated Tuesday that the closure isn’t necessary because the pandemic in that province is similar to what’s being experienced in Alberta.

A spokesperson with Alberta Health Services says, while there is no ban in place, public health discourages Albertans from travelling long distances including visits to B.C.

"This long weekend, we need Albertans to continue to stay at home, practice physical distancing and following all of the public health measures we’ve recommended," said Tom McMillan, assistant director of communications with Alberta Health, in a statement sent to CTV News Wednesday morning. "This is the best way to slow the spread of the virus and protect the health of our friends and family."

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw has repeatedly stressed that now is the time to stay home and not to stray far from your primary residence.

McMillan says the province is monitoring the situation closely and says if additional measures are needed in the coming days they will take them.

"Services and supports are limited in these communities if Albertans become sick, and they also risk bringing the virus into these communities."

There have also been similar calls by smaller communities in Alberta asking for people to stay away.

The politicians behind the boundary closure call recognize that Albertans travelling to the province are a vital part of the economy but they want to ban non-essential travel for the safety of their communities.

"We want to limit travel and it’s going to hurt small businesses throughout our area and we know that," said Gay. "We like their wallet, we like them, but not now."