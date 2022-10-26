East Village homicide victim identified, police release photo
Calgary police have released a photo of a person of interest in a deadly assault in the East Village earlier this week.
The victim, who is also shown in the photo, was found in medical distress on a sidewalk in the 400 block of Sixth Avenue S.E. at around 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday.
He was transported to hospital where he later died.
The victim, who has since been identified by police as 27-year-old David Kendall Williams, is wearing black clothing in the photo, as well as a black backpack and black face mask.
The person of interest is wearing a red bandana as a face mask, a black baseball cap, a puffy black jacket and a long cross necklace.
"Investigators are seeking information from the public in relation to the identity and whereabouts of the person of interest, as well as the identity and movements of the victim leading up to the assault," police said in a news release.
"The motive for the assault remains unconfirmed at this time."
Police tape near the entrance to the East Village Real Canadian Superstore during the investigation into Tuesday morning's death of a man.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
Anyone who can identity the victim or the person of interest is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips may also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
Police say if the death is confirmed to be a homicide, it would be Calgary's 23rd of the year.
