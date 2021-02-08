CALGARY -- A water main break has forced the closure of eastbound 17th Avenue from Richmond Road to 14th Street S.W.

The water main break happened just before 7 p.m. at 17th Avenue and Richmond Road S.W., near 19th Street S.W. Water then began pouring downhill, pooling around 14th Street S.W.

City crews were working to scrape the ice and sand the road.

Central district Chief Brad Thompson said at least one business had water pool in its basement.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible. The temperature in Calgary reached -27 C on Monday evening

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the evening