Heavy snowfall in the mountain parks stranded drivers for hours on the Trans-Canada Highway on Tuesday and the eastbound lanes of the roadway remain closed east of Canmore.

More than 50 cm of snow fell on the region and the highway was closed down in both directions from Dead Man's Flats to just east of Lac des Arc after a semi tractor-trailer unit jack-knifed and a number of other vehicles ended up in the ditches because of slick road conditions.

The westbound lanes became a parking lot for hours and were reopened to traffic on Wednesday morning.

The eastbound lanes remain closed at this time and drivers are being turned back to Canmore.

UPDATE : WB Hwy1 in the area of Lac des Arcs is now open. No ETO on eastbound lanes at this time. (6:21am) #ABRoads https://t.co/Jf3YLsQYxC — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) October 3, 2018

Some motorists were stranded for up to 10 hours while emergency crews worked to clear the highway.

"We've probably moved maybe a kilometre and now we're stopped again. This is kind of what happens, you get excited that you're going to move and then it comes to a complete stop and the last three times that's happened it comes to a complete stop for hours," said Julie Morris.

The Town of Canmore set up a reception centre for stranded motorists at 1:00 a.m. and about 250 people are being sheltered at a local high school but some were forced to spend the night on the highway.

Alberta Transportation says it is working with emergency officials and contractors to get people out of the area as safely and efficiently as possible.

Alberta 511 says Highway 1A is now open and has been plowed and sanded but drivers are being advised to use caution.

There is no word yet on when the eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway, east of Canmore, with reopen.

For updates on highway conditions, follow 511 Alberta on twitter, visit AMA Roads Reports and the DriveBC sites.

