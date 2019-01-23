Authorities say a central Alberta man has been charged with multiple child pornography offences that were discovered with the help of the Queensland Police Service in Australia.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit was notified earlier this year by officers connected with Task Force Argos, a special investigative unit in Australia.

Members of that unit shared information with them about an Alberta man who had allegedly traded child pornography images online.

As a result, ALERT arrested Christopher Juneau of Eckville on January 10 with the assistance of Sylvan Lake RCMP.

Police searched two homes in Eckville and Fox Creek and seized a number of computers and electronic devices for the investigation.

Juneau, 34, has been charged with:

making child pornography

possessing child pornography

accessing child pornography

voyeurism

Further to those charges, Juneau was arrested again and charged with a breach of conditions regarding Internet use on January 18.

Police say that given the Internet, suspects can be tracked by any number of police agencies around the world.

“Based on these types of crimes involving children, they operate without boundaries,” said Staff Sergeant Dominic Mayhew with the ICE Unit.

“It’s not unusual for us to work with other agencies around the world.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police or cybertip.ca.