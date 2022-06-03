'Eclectic': Aqua, T-Pain, Steve Earle to play Stampede's Big Four Roadhouse

What do Steve Earle, Lupe Fiasco, Kevin Costner and Aqua have in common? Not much other than the fact they'll all be taking to the Virgin Plus Stage at The Big Four Roadhouse during this year's Stampede.

The Calgary Stampede continued its streak of concert stage announcements Friday, building off its release of the Coca-Cola Stage and Nashville North lineups.

Besides the July 10 show headlined by Steve Earle & The Dukes and The Mavericks that requires tickets, all The Big Four Roadhouse concerts will be free with Stampede Park admission.

"This year’s eclectic music lineup complements the social atmosphere, truly making this venue one you don’t want to miss," said Kyle Russell, Director, Stampede Programming. "We are thrilled to bring so many top artists together on one stage!”

The Virgin Plus Stage at The Big Four Roadhouse lineup includes:

Thursday, July 7

Dwayne Gretzky

Friday, July 8

Kevin Costner & Modern West

Saturday, July 9

Lennon Stella

Sunday, July 10 -**TICKETED CONCERT**

Steve Earle & The Dukes

The Mavericks

Matt Mays

Whitehorse

Lucette

Monday, July 11

AQUA

Tuesday, July 12

T-Pain

Wednesday, July 13

Lupe Fiasco

Thursday, July 14

Sublime with Rome

The Dungarees

Friday, July 15

The Funk Hunters

DiRTY RADiO

Nicky Genesis

Naturalist

Saturday, July 16

DJ Jazzy Jeff

Sunday, July 17

grandson

The Calgary Stampede runs July 7 to 18. For additional details on concert times and lineups, visit Calgary Stampede - Music