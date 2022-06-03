'Eclectic': Aqua, T-Pain, Steve Earle to play Stampede's Big Four Roadhouse
What do Steve Earle, Lupe Fiasco, Kevin Costner and Aqua have in common? Not much other than the fact they'll all be taking to the Virgin Plus Stage at The Big Four Roadhouse during this year's Stampede.
The Calgary Stampede continued its streak of concert stage announcements Friday, building off its release of the Coca-Cola Stage and Nashville North lineups.
Besides the July 10 show headlined by Steve Earle & The Dukes and The Mavericks that requires tickets, all The Big Four Roadhouse concerts will be free with Stampede Park admission.
"This year’s eclectic music lineup complements the social atmosphere, truly making this venue one you don’t want to miss," said Kyle Russell, Director, Stampede Programming. "We are thrilled to bring so many top artists together on one stage!”
The Virgin Plus Stage at The Big Four Roadhouse lineup includes:
Thursday, July 7
- Dwayne Gretzky
Friday, July 8
- Kevin Costner & Modern West
Saturday, July 9
- Lennon Stella
Sunday, July 10 -**TICKETED CONCERT**
- Steve Earle & The Dukes
- The Mavericks
- Matt Mays
- Whitehorse
- Lucette
Monday, July 11
- AQUA
Tuesday, July 12
- T-Pain
Wednesday, July 13
- Lupe Fiasco
Thursday, July 14
- Sublime with Rome
- The Dungarees
Friday, July 15
- The Funk Hunters
- DiRTY RADiO
- Nicky Genesis
- Naturalist
Saturday, July 16
- DJ Jazzy Jeff
Sunday, July 17
- grandson
The Calgary Stampede runs July 7 to 18. For additional details on concert times and lineups, visit Calgary Stampede - Music
