Organizers of the Tour of Alberta, a prestigious multi-stage cycling race that carved its way between communities throughout the province, confirm the event will not continue into 2018.

On Thursday, the Alberta Peloton Society announced that it would be ceasing operations and all of its previously planned events, including future editions of the Tour of Alberta, were cancelled.

“This decision did not come easily, however with the current economic conditions and decreases in traditional funding sources, we had no other option,” said Jeffrey Hansen-Carlson, board chair of the Alberta Peloton Society, in a statement released Thursday. “We wish to express our sincere thanks to the partners, communities, vendors, volunteers, staff, cyclists, teams and fans that made the ATB Tour of Alberta a success over the last five years.”

The inaugural Tour of Alberta was held in 2013 and more than 525 professional cyclists representing 33 countries competed during the five years of the event.

“The ATB Tour of Alberta was one of North America’s top cycling events and brought some of the world’s best cyclists to the Province of Alberta. We are very proud of the positive impact this event has had in showcasing Alberta’s people, communities, and landscapes to the world.”

According to Hansen-Carlson, tens of millions of people from around the globe watched the broadcasts of the Tour of Alberta each year.

Members of Alberta’s cycling community were disheartened to hear of the loss of the annual event.

Jake Gaucher, a competitive road and track cyclist who has competed at four different national championships and now coaches, says the Tour of Alberta was a boon for bringing exposure to his sport.

“I was really disappointed because it is a really big spectacle for racing in Alberta and it’s super exciting to see all of these huge pro cyclists come,” said Gaucher, a Calgary Cycle employee. “We don’t get that very often in Alberta. It’s not sort-of the hotspot cycling destination that a lot of warmer places are.”

“The spectacle of having whole pro teams, five to seven guys riding for the same team, and a lot of them are your idols.”

While Gaucher did not race in any of the five Tour of Alberta events, he says the event helped many local cyclists. “I know multiple racers who did (compete) and used it as a stepping stone to get onto some of those bigger teams.”

“It was really, really cool for a lot of those people who had been connected to the Alberta cycling community for a really long time because it kind of felt like it was finally going somewhere and getting a bit more exposure. It sort of had the ability, in people’s heads, to flourish and maybe even go a bit further than just a singular race.”

Gaucher says the Tour of Alberta’s demise came as a surprise and he credits the race with increasing the number of cyclists in the province.

“It seems like (the Tour of Alberta was) definitely taking quite a strong footing in Alberta and (there was) a really great vibe from everybody that has been to it or heard about it. They had signs all over the bike paths these past couple years. All over the city you would see ads for it and I think it was just really, really good for cycling in Alberta as a whole.”

“You don’t necessarily think of Alberta as a place where there’s loads of cyclists but it’s definitely exponentially growing in the last couple years.”

With files from CTV’s Jordan Kanygin