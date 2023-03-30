Economic experts look towards Alberta’s future and upcoming election

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

With eight weeks to go until election day, over 100 members of the southern Alberta business community gathered to listen as fellow professionals, including some of Alberta’s top economists, spoke on key issues facing the province, both internally and externally.

It was all part of the SouthGrow Southern Alberta Economic Development Forum, which took place Thursday at Lethbridge's Sandman Hotel on Mayor Magrath Drive.

"I think it's important to focus on southern Alberta, but then to see what's happening outside of southern Alberta so then we can strengthen southern Alberta and that's a lot of what the messages are today," said Cyndi Bester, CEO for the Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce.

Keynote speakers for the event were Jack Mintz and Todd Hirsch who've both spent time working as economic advisors in Alberta and across the country.

FUTURE OF ALBERTA ECONOMY

Mintz spoke to the future of Alberta’s economy and major trends that will affect growth.

"We sometimes need to get out of our own climate or locality we live and to think about what are the trends that are happening, not just in Canada but around the world, that can impact on the economy," Mintz told CTV News.

When asked about the upcoming election and the main topics of debate, Mintz touched on one issue affecting all Albertans.

"There'll be a tremendous discussion around health care and trying to fix health care, but the challenges there I think go beyond just management of the system, I think management is part of the issue, but I think it goes well beyond that."

Jack Mintz speaking at the SouthGrow Southern Alberta Economic Development Forum on Thursday, March 30, 2023

GLOBAL ISSUES

While Mintz spoke in the morning, Hirsch gave his keynote in the afternoon, directing it towards global issues such as spiking interest rates and price volatility that could toss a stick in the spokes of the provincial economy.

"I think Alberta's in good shape, but there are a lot of things going on around the world that could interrupt that and we need to be prepared for some economic disruptions," Hirsch said.

When speaking about the coming election, Hirsch brought up the major industry's that need to be addressed to keep Alberta moving.

"Food security, energy security, the technology industry, tourism. Growing these industries," Hirsch said, "I think that's what we should be focusing on.

"I'm looking for our political leaders as we move into this election campaign to really be explaining to Albertans how we are going to grow our economy," he added.

With just under two months until the coming provincial election, all eyes will be on party leaders and the issues they base their campaigns on.