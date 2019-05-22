

CTV News Calgary





The newly-elected UCP government delivered its first throne speech on Wednesday and economic growth and job creation are key priorities.

Lt.-Gov. Lois Mitchell delivered the throne speech and said it is ‘our destiny to renew Alberta’s role as an economic and political leader’ in Canada.

Top priorities include; job creations, economic growth and diversification and safeguarding the province’s right to develop Alberta’s natural resources.

The government also committed to maintaining the quality and effectiveness of public services, particularly health care and education.

The government’s first bill is fulfilling a campaign promise to eliminate the carbon levy. Premier Jason Kenney will personally introduce Bill 1, the Carbon Tax Repeal Act.

“In providing $1.4 billion in tax relief, it will make everything more affordable for Albertans,” Mitchell said.

The government will also introduce the Open for Business Act, the Job Creation Tax Cut Act and the Red Tape Reduction Act in the spring session.

The Job Creation Tax Cut will see business tax rate in Alberta cut from 12 to 11 per cent on July 1, then reduced by a further point each Jan. 1 until it reaches eight per cent in 2022.

The Open For Business Act will, among other things, see minimum wage stay at $15 an hour for adults and a $13 an hour minimum wage will be introduced for workers age 17 and under.

“Albertans have always punched above their weight in the national economy. By removing obstacles to growth, we are sending a clear message to investors, job creators and entrepreneurs all over the world that Alberta is once again open for business and open for jobs,” said Kenney.

The government also promised to reform Alberta’s curriculum and increase education choice for Alberta families.