CALGARY -- One man from Edmonton and another from Leduc are facing drug trafficking charges in Lethbridge after an investigation into suspected dial-a-dope activity in the southern Alberta city.

The investigation was launched earlier this summer and on Tuesday, Lethbridge police arrested two men following a targeted traffic stop.

Police say methamphetamine and cocaine with an estimated street value of $5,100, along with more than $7,600 in cash was seized during a subsequent search of the vehicle.

The vehicle was seized and police obtained a search warrant for a Lethbridge hotel, where an additional $500, suspected to be the proceeds of crime, was also seized.

Ajit Singh Kahlon, 24, of Edmonton, and Sumrath Singh Bindra, 18, of Leduc have each been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Both men were released from custody and are schedule to appear in court next Sept. 24.