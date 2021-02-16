Advertisement
Edmonton man charged in 2007 death of Calgary woman to make first court appearance
Stabbing victim Tara-Anne Landgraf was found dead in the southeast Calgary community of Ramsay in the summer of 2007. A suspect in her death was arrested in Edmonton in February 2021. (supplied)
CALGARY -- An Edmonton man charged in a cold case killing is to make a court appearance in Calgary today.
Police say the accused was 16 when the body of Tara-Anne Landgraf was discovered by a passerby in August 2007.
They say the 37-year-old woman was stabbed and sexually assaulted in what appeared to be a random attack.
The accused, who is now 28, faces a charge of first-degree murder and can't be identified because he was a youth at the time.
Police say advances in forensics helped in the arrest.
A DNA profile was identified from evidence collected at the time, but no match was made.
Police say investigators took a fresh look at the case in 2019 and worked with forensic specialists, who were able to identify a suspect last September.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2021.