An Edmonton man has been charged with over 30 firearms and fraud-related charges after police believe he was allegedly buying weapons online using a stolen licence.

Officials were first notified about the illegal sales on May 15, when they were told about a number of sales that had taken place on a legitimate resale website by an individual using a compromised firearms licence.

A subsequent investigation discovered the licence, along with a number of other documents, had been reported missing by the original owner.

A week later, a male suspect was arrested during a traffic stop on Deerfoot Trail near Stoney Trail N.E. by members of the Tactical Unit.

Following his arrest, a search warrant was executed on a home in the 400 block of 84 Street S.W. in Edmonton.

During the search, cfficers seized the following items:

A Sig Sauer Mosquito semi-automatic handgun

An SKS rifle

Two prohibited high-capacity magazines

Various ammunition

Fraud and identity theft-related documents and equipment

Multiple electronic devices

Steven Thomas Marleau, of Edmonton, has been charged with a number of firearms charges including trafficking, unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle, possession of a prohibited device knowing possession is unauthorized and multiple fraud charges including forgery, possession of forged documents and identity theft.

Police say this is a clear case of Albertans needing to do their due diligence in knowing who they are selling their weapons to.

"While there are legitimate reasons for citizens to buy and sell firearms, these weapons can be deadly in the hands of criminals," says Staff Sgt. Greg Cooper of the CPS Guns and Gangs Unit in a release.

Sellers can always verify the identification and firearms licences of buyers by consulting the Canadian Firearms Program by calling 1-800-731-4000.

Marleau is expected to appear in court on May 30, 2019.