An Edmonton man has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for manslaughter in connection with the death of Douglas Miller in 2014.

Miller's lifeless body was found on November 29, 2014 in a parking lot in Marlborough Park.

The 41-year-old was believed to have died the evening before.

An investigation led police to identify two people seen on surveillance video with Miller prior to his death.

Joshua Mills, of Edmonton, was arrested a short time later. Police say the two men knew each other but did not elaborate on the nature of their relationship.

He was originally charged with second-degree murder in the killing, but he was found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Mills was sentenced to 10 years in jail on Friday, with the judge presiding over the trial taking into account the "prolonged and vicious attack" on the victim as well as the fact that Mills left him alone to die in the parking lot.

A second suspect who was present at the time of the homicide was identified but died before being arrested. Their cause of death was non-criminal in nature.