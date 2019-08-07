The scent of beaver meat in an ATV rider's lunch pack captured the attention of a black bear in northern Alberta earlier this year and led to a close encounter between the man and the wild animal.

Zack Brown, who lives in Edmonton, tells CTV that he was on a quad ride with an outfitting group on May 23 at a location close to High Level when he spotted the bear.

"I slowed down my squad and waited for it to come closer," Brown told CTV. "Once it was within arm's reach, I held out the meat."

Brown recorded the encounter as the bear approached and came within inches of him before the wild animal removed the meat off the end of a tool Brown was holding. The bear proceeded to walk off following the encounter.

CTV has reached out to Alberta Fish and Wildlife for comment on the video but, as of Wednesday evening, the agency has not responded.