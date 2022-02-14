Edmonton sends virtual Valentine's Day card to Calgary

Edmonton has sent Calgary a virtual Valentine's Day card inspired by Wordle.

The City of Edmonton posted a short Valentine's video to Twitter at 8 a.m. on Monday.

In it, the popular free-to-play word game Wordle is shown, but every guess is Calgary-related, including "Jyoti," "Elbow" and "Tower."

The video ends with the correct word being chosen – "adore" – and a message that says "Dear Calgary: Just wanted to you know we think the Wordle of you."

Edmonton sent Calgary a virtual Valentine's Day card on Monday. In response to the virtual valentine, the City of Calgary replied "you took the Wordles right out of our moth. We adore you too."'