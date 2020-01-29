CALGARY -- A government advisory panel tasked with modernizing Alberta’s school curriculum has released six recommendations.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange appointed a review panel in August 2019 to revamp and "enhance" the framework in all grade levels for both students and staff.

“We committed to improving the education system so our students receive an education that equips them with the skills they need to succeed in life," she said in a release.

"As part of the curriculum review process, we committed to broadening consultation to hear a wider range of perspectives."

The panel’s full report can be found online. The government press release outlined six 'highlights,' including:

Ensuring the curriculum remains free from the prescription of pedagogical approaches, like discovery math

Addressing financial literacy, work readiness, wellness and goal-setting to enhance students’ life skills

Implementing standardized assessment tools to evaluate literacy and numeracy in Grades 1 through 5

Aligning the draft K-4 curriculum from 2018 with the new vision for student learning

Providing students with work-integrated learning opportunities

Ensuring First Nations, Metis and Inuit learnings continue to be reflected in the curriculum

The Curriculum Advisory Panel is being chaired by Angus McBeath — a former superintendent for Edmonton Public Schools — and vice-chaired by Jen Panteluk, the former CEO of Junior Achievement of Northern Alberta and Northwest Territories.

"The curriculum advisory panel offered up recommendations to help ensure students have the foundational knowledge, skills and competencies they will need beyond high school to live their best lives," McBeath said in a release.

Thepanel has received some criticism, namely around the fact no active teachers or Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA) members were appointed to it.

The UCP effectively ended its agreement with ATA in curriculum development.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by the former NDP government and designated the ATA as the lead on the six-year project.

LaGrange called the agreement "too restrictive".

ATA officials said it did not prevent the government from doing broader consultations and expressed concern about teachers’ involvement moving forward.

LaGrange said despite not having a seat on the panel, 350 teachers are still a part of the curriculum development group and her team has been in constant contact with the ATA.

Albertans can weigh in through an online survey, which is available until Feb. 24.