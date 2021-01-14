CALGARY -- A man who killed a Calgary mother and her five-year-old daughter is scheduled to appeal his first-degree murder convictions to Alberta’s highest court on Thursday.

Edward Downey was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for at least 50 years in 2019 in connection with the deaths of Sara Baillie and her young daughter, Taliyah Marsman.

In July 2016, Downey strangled 34-year-old Baillie before stuffing her body in a laundry basket and hiding it in a closet in her Panorama Hills home.

He then kidnapped and killed her daughter in an attempt to silence any witnesses.

The case drew national attention after an Amber Alert was issued for the missing child. Her body was found three days later in some bushes outside the city.

In the murder trial, court heard Downey blamed Baillie for breaking up his relationship with another woman.

Downey is appealing his double first degree murder convictions and is asking for a new trial.

According to a notice filed to the court in 2019, Downey’s defence lawyer argues the trial judge erred in pre-trial rulings and charging the jury. The notice also claims the judge erred in "imposing consecutive periods of parole ineligibility."

If a new trial is ordered, Downey has requested it be by judge and jury.

Thursday’s proceeding will be held virtually and is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.