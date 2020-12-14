CALGARY -- Ornaments including bells and bobbles — and even pictures of pets — now line the trees of a popular walking trail through Edworthy Park.

Accessible from the second parking lot of the popular dog walking area, the tradition is being kept alive by members of the community.

A note pinned to one of the most decorated trees says annual decorating of the trees was started by two Calgarians, identified as Claire and Gerda, about 10 years ago.

"Sadly Claire passed away earlier this year and Gerda us not able to come to the park anymore due to medical reasons," it reads.

"I am so happy to see all of you embracing the season and keeping this tradition alive. Claire and Gerda would be so proud. Thanks to all. Happy holidays.”

(Virgin Radio Calgary/Twitter)

Several people seen walking alon the trails on Monday admired the decorations and seemed to enjoy the spirit of the tradition.

Photos of the trees are turning up on various social media accounts and commenters are showing their appreciation.