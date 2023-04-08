Eggs galore as Beddington Easter hunt draws a massive crowd

About 3,000 Calgarians took part in a huge Easter event in Beddington Saturday.

BP Church hosted its 11th annual community egg hunt, a free event that brings thousands to a field along Centre St.

"We have bouncy houses, we have popcorn, we have mascots," organizer Chantelle Taylor said. "But the big event is the egg hunt."

Big might an understatement.

Almost 200 community volunteers and church staff filled 30,000 plastic eggs with candy for the event.

"Then we divide the kids up in different age groups, and they surround this big field area that we've marked off and we just scatter the Easter eggs all over it," pastor Mark Williams said. "Then we count down and they just run in. It's like a vacuum cleaner cleaning up a field."

Kids of every age walked away with food and toys -- and enough candy to last at least a weekend.

"It's amazing," Taylor told CTV. "We just get to meet people from the community, people from the city, every demographic, all kinds of languages. It's just wonderful to see everyone out here together."