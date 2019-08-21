

CTV News Calgary





Eight residents of a home in the 700 block of New Brighton Drive SE escaped unharmed when a structure fire started at a house.

The Calgary Fire Department responded to a number of 911 calls received around 5:30 p.m., arriving to discover significant smoke and flame from the second storey of the single family home.

Firefighters extended hand lines to quickly get the fire under control from the exterior, before advancing into the interior. There was no damage to exposures or any adjacent homes.

The eight residents self-evacuated ahead of the fire department’s arrival, and were then assessed by AHS at the scene. No injuries were reported.