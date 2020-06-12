CALGARY -- Representatives of the Kainai First Nation in southern Alberta say an elder living on the reserve has died from COVID-19.

Officials did not share the exact date of the victim's death but Alberta Health confirmed to CTV News it occurred earlier this week.

"It is with regret that one of our elders has passed away due to complications from COVID-19," said Rick Soup, director of the Blood Tribe's emergency management agency in a recorded statement Friday.

Derrick Fox, CEO of Blood Tribe Health, sent condolences to the family of the victim on behalf of the entire First Nation.

"Our elders are our most precious resource and we ask that you respect their homes and their space. They are a vulnerable population and they could experience complications easily."

Fox says the effort to curb the virus is being supported by both Alberta Health Services and First Nations Inuit Health Branch.

"They have provided exceptional response. The Blood Tribe will continue to collaborate with our partners. We want to acknowledge the hard work that our staff is providing to the community."

Alberta Health says the efforts of Blood Tribe Health in fighting COVID-19 should also be commended, such as the establishment of a 35-bed isolation facility for patients.

"It's for community members who fall ill with COVID-19 or for those who are ill and need a place to isolate while awaiting swabbing results," say Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, during her daily update Friday.

Hinshaw also said the First Nations has also delivered more than 2,500 packages of food and cleaning products to members on and off reserve.

"The community health and essential services staff in this community are working hard to continue testing, contact tracing and care for those in quarantine and isolation," she added. "Blood Tribe administration programs and departments have shown dedication to the well-being of their people."

'The curve has not yet flattened'

Kyle Melting Tallow, the chief of police for the Blood Tribe Police Service, says the local state of emergency is still in place on the reserve.

"Our local laws, such as our Emergency Protection Bylaw, are still in force. What this means is that we still must heed the warnings that we are given."

Melting Tallow says they've given out 500 warnings to community members who were found to be violating the rules.

Soup said it is not the time for anyone in the First Nation to become complacent.

"We know it's been hard but, please, don't let your guard down as we are not out of the woods yet," said Soup.

He also asked for everyone on the reserve to abide by all the rules set out by Alberta Health, including avoiding large gatherings and limiting indoor meetings to 15 people or less and outdoor ones to 50 people or less.

The Blood Tribe has also established shelters that could help families who are in overcrowded conditions that could easily spread COVID-19 especially if other elders are in the home, Soup says.

"It is very important that you consider relocating to the shelter, temporarily, to keep your loved ones safe within their home," he said. "Please do your best to keep all our elders safe."

The first positive case of the illness was confirmed on April 29. According to Alberta Health, there are a dozen active cases of the illness in the Cardston-Kainai region.

Blood Tribe Health is also offering screening services for all residents regardless of showing any symptoms of COVID-19. For information on how to access those, visit the Blood Tribe's website.