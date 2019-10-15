CALGARY — The search is on for a dog and the person believed to be its owner after an 87-year-old woman was attacked in an alley in the city's southeast and left with multiple bite marks.

**WARNING – Story contains graphic images**

Jarmila Lacko was going for a walk near her Lake Bonavista home around 4:30 pm on Oct. 7 when she says she saw an off-leash dog charge towards her.

"It jumped at me, I fell down, then he started attacking me on my chest, neck. I’d get up and then he’d jump at me," said Lacko, who also suffered a bite wound on her arm and bruising from falling to the ground.

"She put a leash on him and then she asked 'are you bleeding?' I said 'yes.' Very quickly she turned and started walking away," said Lacko, who then called 911 from her cellphone.

Calgary police and Calgary Community Standards are investigating the incident, but the dog and owner have not been found.

"We are still gathering information and looking for dogs that fit the description provided to us. We have expanded our search to the community of Lake Bonavista and neighbouring areas," said Bradley Johnson, an inspector with Calgary Community Standards, in a statement to CTV News.

Lacko describes the dog as being a "cinnamon" colour with a white chest. She believes it was a pitbull but officials haven’t confirmed the type of breed. Lacko says the woman who was with the dog had a ponytail, a heavier build and was between 60 and 65 years old.

Lacko hopes the animal and woman can be found and she is speaking out in hopes no one else gets injured.

"I would like to alert people, parents. Something can happen. Something can happen when that type of dog is off leash."

According to Calgary Community Standards, in these situations dog owners can face up to $10,000 in fines and the possible seizure of their animal.

Anyone with information is asked to call 311.