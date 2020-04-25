OKOTOKS, ALTA. -- Police say an elderly man who went missing from his home in Okotoks, Alta. Saturday morning has been found dead.

Okotoks RCMP say a man was reported missing by his family at about 9 a.m. It's believed he wandered away from his home, police say.

Approximately an hour later, police recieved a report of a man's body in the Sheep River, a short distance from the missing man's home.

Officials confirmed the body was that of the missing man.

Foul play is not suspected and police say the victim had suffered from dementia.

His identity is not being released.