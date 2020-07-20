CALGARY -- A Calgary senior who was hospitalized after being struck while in a crosswalk last week has died of his injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the accident just after 3 p.m. on Friday is asked to contact investigators.

Police said the 87-year-old man was walking across Crowfoot Crescent N.W. and was within a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a westbound Toyota Camry being driven by a 78-year-old woman.

The man suffered serious head injuries and was rushed to hospital, where he died about 5 a.m. Monday. The driver was not injured.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234.