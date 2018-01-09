A woman in her 70s is dead after being struck and pinned by the garage door of the parkade at a northwest condo building on Tuesday morning.

According to the Calgary Fire Department, a woman in her 70s was entering or exiting the parkade as 80 Point McKay Cres N.W. on foot at approximately 8:15 a.m. when the garage door closed and pinned her to the ground. Firefighters responded to the scene and freed the injured woman using hydraulic equipment. CFD members attempted to resuscitate the woman until a paramedic crew arrived.

EMS officials confirm the woman, who was suffering from numerous internal and external injuries, was transported to the Foothills Medical Centre in life threatening condition.

The unidentified woman later succumbed to her injuries.

Members of the City of Calgary’s Safety Response Unit have launched an investigation into the incident.